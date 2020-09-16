The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored an Area 6-AAA victory against cross county rival LFO on Tuesday, 25-14 and 25-18, in a match played in Ringgold.
Destiny Cavin had seven kills for the Lady Tigers, followed by five kills, a dig and an ace from Abby Roach. Allison Wolfe-Driver picked up three kills and two digs. Gracie Milford had four digs and served up three aces, while Alayna Custer had a kill, two digs and a team-high 12 assists.
Meredith Fowler finished with five digs. Makenna Mercer had four digs, three assists, a kill and a block. Iley Barnes had one kill, one block and one dig, while Cady Helton added a dig in the victory.
For the Lady Warriors, Xitlalli Gomez finished with 11 serve receptions and nine digs. June Lindroth had seven service points, 10 assists and a dig, while Bailey Sullivan also had seven service points to go with four serve receptions and a pair of digs.
Madison Gilliland added six serve receptions, four digs and a kill and Sydney O'Neal had six kills and two blocks in the Lady Warriors' final 6-AAA match of the regular season.
The Lady Tigers were unable to complete the sweep, however, as Oakwood Christian Academy claimed a three-set victory, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12, in the first-ever meeting between the two local programs.
Roach had four kills, three digs and an ace for the Blue-and-White. Cavin finished with four aces, two kills, two blocks and two digs. Milford collected five aces and seven digs to go with one kill. Custer had 12 digs, seven assists and a kill, while Mercer had 11 digs, two assists and a kill.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Fowler (seven digs, one ace), Helton (three digs), Barnes (two blocks, one kill, one dig) and Wolfe-Driver (one ace, one kill, one dig).
LFO and OCA did not play on Tuesday and individual statistics for OCA were not available as of press time.
Ringgold (12-12, 5-2) will travel to LaFayette on Thursday to face the Lady Ramblers in the final 6-AAA regular season match for both clubs. They will also take on Christian Heritage as part of a tri-match.
Meanwhile, LFO (11-12, 5-3) will join Southeast Whitfield for a tri-match at Dalton High School on Thursday and Oakwood (10-8) is set to travel to Boyd-Buchanan for a match on Thursday.