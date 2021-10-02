The Ringgold Lady Tigers dropped both ends of a tri-match at (Class AAAA) No. 1-ranked Northwest Whitfield on Thursday night.
Ringgold lost a 25-14, 25-9 decision to the Lady Bruins, and fell in three sets to Oakwood Christian as the Lady Eagles dropped the first set, 25-17, before winning the next two, 25-22 and 15-13.
Meredith Fowler had a team-high 26 digs for Ringgold and added one kill. Alayna Custer recorded 19 assists and 12 digs to go with three aces, one kill and one block. Cady Helton had 21 digs, five kills, two aces and one block, while Brooke Baldwin collected 10 digs, five kills, two assists and one block.
Allison Wolfe-Driver had five kills, three digs and one block, and Destiny Cavin picked up four kills, five digs and four blocks. The rest of the stats included six digs and one ace from Erin Harvey, two digs and a kill from Tiffany Cavin, and a kill and a block from Genna Pease.
Ringgold (12-13) will conclude its Region 6-AAA regular season schedule with a home game against Coahulla Creek on Monday before a non-region game at Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
Oakwood also suffered a 25-13, 25-9 loss to Northwest Whitfield. Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles were not available as of press time.
OCA (23-12) will participate in the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 tournament at Unity Christian School in Rome this Thursday.