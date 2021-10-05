The Ringgold Lady Tigers got back to .500 overall and finished the Region 6-AAA regular season portion of their schedule with a 25-13, 25-22 victory over visiting Coahulla Creek on Monday night.
For Ringgold, Cady Helton and Brooke Baldwin tied for team-high honors with six kills each. Helton added four digs, two aces and one assist, while Baldwin also had four digs, three assists and one ace.
Alayna Custer dished out 13 assists to go with eight digs and two kills. Meredith Fowler had seven digs, three aces and a pair of kills. Destiny Cavin had 15 digs and three kills, and Allison Wolfe-Driver picked up three kills and a dig.
Also contributing in the victory was Erin Harvey (two digs), Genna Pease (one kill) and Tiffany Cavin (one dig).
Ringgold (13-13, 5-3) will travel to Christian Heritage today. They will host Dade County for Senior Night on Thursday in the final match of the regular season before the beginning of the Region 6-AAA tournament.