The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made their first appearance in the second round of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs since 2016 on Saturday and showed plenty of fight and heart against the Lady Sharks of Islands High School.
However, the home team proved to have a little more than Ridgeland could handle as the Black-and-White fell, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-17, in a Saturday morning match in Savannah.
Koda O'Dell had nine kills for the Lady Panthers, followed by CeCe Davenport with six. Natalee McClain and Meagan Cordova had four kills each, while Cordova picked up a pair of aces. Bailey Fowler also led the team in digs and serve receptions.
Ridgeland, who had just two seniors on the roster, finished the year with a 21-16 record.