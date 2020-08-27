Playing without two starters, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers were able to hold off challenges from two tough opponents on Thursday as they ran their record to 9-1 overall.
The Lady Panthers opened the home tri-match with a 25-14, 25-23 win over Lookout Valley.
Natalee McClain had seven kills, five digs and four aces. Asia Silmon finished with four kills, two aces and six assists and Bailey Fowler had three kills, three assists and ace.
Brylee Durham collected six digs and one ace. Cecelia Davenport had two kills, three digs and one ace. Koda O'Dell finished with two kills and two aces and Brylee Benson recorded one kill.
Facing Walker County neighbor Oakwood Christian, the Lady Panthers picked up a tough victory, 26-24, 25-23, in the first-ever match-up between the county foes.
McClain had six kills and three aces. Silmon finished with four kills, eight assists, an ace and a block. Fowler had three kills and four aces, while Davenport had three aces and one kill.
Seven digs and two aces by Durham, four digs by O'Dell and a block by JV call-up Meagan Cordova rounded out the stat sheet.
Ridgeland will jump back into Area 7-AAAA action on Tuesday as they welcome in Pickens and Heritage for an area tri-match.