After splitting a Region 7-AAAA tri-match at Pickens on Tuesday, Ridgeland returned home on Thursday night and ran its record to 12-8 overall with a sweep of Dade County and East Ridge (Tenn.).
Lady Panthers opened the night by cruising past the Lady Pioneers, 25-10 and 25-11, before exacting a measure of revenge against Dade with a 25-23, 29-27 victory. Ridgeland lost a four-set match to Lady Wolverines in Trenton exactly one week earlier.
Natalee McClain had 10 kills and five aces on the evening. Koda O'Dell finished with nine kills and three aces, while CeCe Davenport also had nine kills. Meagan Cordova finished with three kills and two aces, and Bailey Fowler had four aces.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Emily Ensley (two aces), Ivey Stargel (two aces) and Ashley Ladd (one kill).
The Lady Panthers will be in action again on Tuesday as Southeast Whitfield and No. 1-ranked Northwest Whitfield come to Rossville for a pair of region matches.