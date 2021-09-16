The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Trenton on Thursday and suffered a loss to Dade County in a best-of-five-set match.
Dade won the opening two sets, 25-17 and 25-23, before Ridgeland took the third set, 25-19. However, the Lady Wolverines won 25-22 in the fourth to clinch the victory.
Natalee McClain had 12 kills on the night, followed by CeCe Davenport and Koda O'Dell, who had 11 kills apiece. Ashley Ladd added four kills. Asia Silmon had four kills and pair of aces and Ivey Stargel picked up three kills and one ace. Bailey Fowler recorded 16 digs and a pair of aces, while Brylee Benson also picked up an ace to go with several digs.
Ridgeland (9-7) will join top-ranked Northwest Whitfield for a Region 7-AAAA tri-match at Pickens on Tuesday.