The Ridgeland Lady Panthers are now 5-1 on the season after a 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 home victory over LFO on Tuesday.
Natalee McClain had 11 kills, eight digs and four assists for Ridgeland. Justice Devlin finished with nine kills, a pair of aces and a block. Asia Silmon had 13 assists to go with three kills, four aces and five digs.
Bailey Fowler had 10 assists, five kills, two digs and an ace. Brylee Durham recorded seven digs and Koda O'Dell had two aces and a kill.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.
Ridgeland will host Sonoraville and Dade County in a tri-match on Thursday at 5 p.m., while LFO (3-5) will also be in action at home on Thursday as they play host to Southeast Whitfield and Gordon Lee.