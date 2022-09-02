Ridgeland Panthers

Fans at LFO High School more than got their money's worth on Thursday night as all three parts of the tri-match went to third-set tiebreakers.

Ridgeland was the big winner on the evening. The Lady Panthers got past Darlington, 25-10, 13-25 and 15-12, before they defeated the host Lady Warriors, 20-25, 27-25 and 16-14.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

