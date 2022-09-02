VOLLEYBALL: Ridgeland sweeps tri-match at LFO By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 2, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fans at LFO High School more than got their money's worth on Thursday night as all three parts of the tri-match went to third-set tiebreakers.Ridgeland was the big winner on the evening. The Lady Panthers got past Darlington, 25-10, 13-25 and 15-12, before they defeated the host Lady Warriors, 20-25, 27-25 and 16-14.LFO and Darlington also went three sets with the Lady Tigers pulling out a 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 win.Individual statistics were not available as of press time.Region 6-AAA play will start next week. Ridgeland (12-5) will host Adairsville and Ringgold in a tri-match on Thursday, while LFO (3-7) will open its region slate at LaFayette that same night. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Huntsville, Ala., men arrested in Walker County murder investigation Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Wife of Kansas City man shot in his bed accused of first-degree murder: court records 46 min ago Gophers dominate in every way to stomp Aggies 38-0 43 min ago ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany 49 min ago Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange 49 min ago TOP 5: High school football teams ready for conference games 49 min ago