Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 season by sweeping a pair of Dalton opponents Thursday night in Happy Valley.

The Black-and-White broke out the brooms against former Region 7-AAAA foe Southeast Whitfield, 25-19 and 25-10, but would need three sets to outlast Christian Heritage, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-11.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

