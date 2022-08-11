VOLLEYBALL: Ridgeland starts out 2-0 By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 11, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ridgeland Lady Panthers enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 season by sweeping a pair of Dalton opponents Thursday night in Happy Valley.The Black-and-White broke out the brooms against former Region 7-AAAA foe Southeast Whitfield, 25-19 and 25-10, but would need three sets to outlast Christian Heritage, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-11.Individual stats were not available as of press time.Ridgeland (2-0) will entertain Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts in a 6 p.m. match on Monday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now GBI arrests former Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force secretary in theft investigation Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Officer: Fatal hit-and-run victim's bicycle had no headlight or reflectors 39 min ago Students in need fill backpacks at A Precious Child school supply drive 37 min ago Gas available again along I-15 north of Las Vegas after power restored 37 min ago Woman killed in early morning crash on Las Vegas Strip 38 min ago Sustainable Solano to host Community Day along Rocky Hill Trail 38 min ago