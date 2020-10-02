The Ridgeland Lady Panthers suffered a loss at Class AAAAAA Dalton on Thursday, 25-16, 19-25, 15-9, but rebounded to beat North Murray, 25-7, 25-23, to move to 16-5 overall this season.
Asia Silmon had 11 kills, 24 assists, six digs, two aces and a block on the night. Natalee McClain added 11 kills, eight digs and an ace. Justice Devlin finished with eight kills, four blocks, two aces and a dig, while Bailey Fowler recorded 15 assists, five kills, seven digs and a pair of aces.
Brylee Durham had 11 digs, four assists and served up an ace. Koda O'Dell added five kills, two digs and an ace. Brylee Benson had two aces and three digs. Cecelia Davenport finished with two kills and a block, while Bryanna Galindo chipped in with an ace.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Tuesday to host Cedartown in the final 7-AAAA regular season match of the year. They will also face Christian Heritage as part of the tri-match.