The Ridgeland Lady Panthers suffered only their fourth loss of the season on Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-20 Area 7-AAAA setback to visiting Northwest Whitfield.
However, the Lady Panthers salvaged a split during the tri-match by beating Southeast Whitfield, 25-13, 25-23.
Justice Devlin had 13 kills, six digs and two aces on the night. Natalee McClain finished with 12 kills, nine digs and seven aces. Asia Silmon had 24 assists while also recording nine kills, four digs and two aces, and Bailey Fowler had 13 assists, four kills, three digs and one ace.
Brylee Durham had a team-high 19 digs to go with an ace and a pair of assists. Koda O'Dell had five kills, three aces and two digs, and Cecelia Davenport finished with two kills and a block.
Ridgeland (15-4, 4-3) will play a non-area match at Dalton this Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.