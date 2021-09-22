The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the long drive to Jasper for region matches on Tuesday and returned home with a split.
Ridgeland took down host Pickens, 25-14, 25-18, but dropped a match to top-ranked Northwest Whitfield, 25-12, 25-22.
Koda O'Dell had seven kills, one ace and one dig for the Lady Panthers. Natalee McClain finished with six kills, four aces and two digs. Bailey Fowler had nine digs and three aces. Asia Silmon had five kills and one ace, while CeCe Davenport had five kills and blocked three shots.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Meagan Cordova (three kills, one ace), Emily Ensley (two kills, one digs), Ashley Ladd (two aces, one kill), Brylee Benson (six digs), Piper Newbille (one kill) and Ivey Stargel (one dig).
Ridgeland (10-8, 3-3) will be at home on Thursday for non-region contests against East Ridge and Dade County.