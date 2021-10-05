The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs came to Rossville on Tuesday night looking to spoil Senior Night for the Ridgeland volleyball team.
However, the Lady Panthers would have none of it and rallied from as many as seven points down in the second set to sweep the Region 7-AAAA match, 25-17 and 25-21, in front of a raucous student section at Panther Gymnasium.
Ridgeland controlled the opener, but found itself down 10-3 as the second set approached the midway point.
But the home team would slowly chip away at the lead, eventually getting it down 21-18. That's when the Lady Panthers reeled off the last seven points in a row the clinch the victory. The final point came on a block by CeCe Davenport as a celebration broke out on Ridgeland's side of court.
Natalee McClain had 10 kills and three aces on the evening. Koda O'Dell finished with six kills. Davenport picked up four kills and Megan Cordova had three kills and two aces.
Abigail Knight finished with two kills and Bailey Fowler picked up one. The stat sheet was filled out with three aces each from Ashley Ladd and Ivey Stargel.
Ridgeland (15-12, 5-4) will make a return trip to Cedartown on Thursday to close out the 7-AAAA regular season.