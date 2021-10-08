Needing one final win to secure the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Region 7-AAAA volleyball tournament, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers went on the road and pulled out a three-set victory at Cedartown on Thursday night.
Ridgeland dropped the opening set, 25-17, but bounced back with a 25-17 victory in the second set before holding on for a 15-12 win in the tiebreaking third set to clinch the match.
CeCe Davenport, Koda O'Dell and Natalee McClain had nine kills each for the Lady Panthers in the win with McClain also picking up a pair of aces. Meagan Cordova had three kills on the evening, while Ashley Ladd and Ivey Stargel each had one kill.
Abigail Knight served up four aces. Bailey Fowler had three digs and an ace, while Brylee Benson and Madison Lennon had two digs each. Lennon also added an ace.
Ridgeland (16-12 overall) finished 6-4 in region play and will be the No. 3 seed when the region tournament gets going on Thursday, Oct. 14. The Lady Panthers will take on No. 6 seed Southeast Whitfield at 5 p.m. at Heritage High School with the winner facing the No. 2 seed Lady Generals immediately after.
The rest of the double-elimination tournament will be played at Northwest Whitfield beginning Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. The Lady Bruins are the No. 1 seed. The top four finishers will move on to the Class AAAA state tournament.
Ridgeland will prep for the region tournament with a final regular-season tri-match this coming Tuesday. They will join Pepperell for matches at LaFayette High School.