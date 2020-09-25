The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dropped a long first set Thursday night, but rebounded for a 27-29, 25-22, 15-11 win at Dade County in a non-area match.
Asia Silmon and Justice Devlin had nine kills apiece for Ridgeland. Silmon added 21 assists, three aces and two digs, while Devlin also collected an ace, a dig and a block. Koda O'Dell picked up seven kills and five digs, while Cecelia Davenport added six kills and two blocks.
Bailey Fowler had 10 assists to go with four kills, four digs and three aces. Brylee Durham added 12 digs and two assists, while Brylee Benson finished with three digs and two aces.
Ridgeland (14-3) will look to add to its 3-2 Area 7-AAAA record with two home matches on Tuesday against Southeast and Northwest.