The Ridgeland Lady Panthers found themselves in two tough court battles on Tuesday night, but emerged with a pair of wins to improve to 4-0 on the young season.
In the opener, they dropped the first set to Ringgold, 25-18, but came back for a 25-17 win in the second set before a 15-8 victory in the tie-breaking third set to clinch the match.
Then in the final match of the evening against Oakwood Christian, the Lady Panthers again lost the opening set, 25-22, before a marathon 30-28 victory in the second set to force a final set. Ridgeland would then clinch the win with a 15-7 decision over the Lady Eagles.
It was a big night for Koda O'Dell, who recorded 17 kills - 10 against OCA - to go with three aces. Natalee McClain had 13 total kills and eight aces, while Asia Silmon recorded 11 kills and an ace.
Meagan Cordova had eight kills and CeCe Davenport added six kills and three aces. Other contributors in the sweep included Brylee Benson (three kills, one ace), Ivey Stargel (three aces, two kills) and Madison Lennon (one ace).
Ridgeland will not play again until Aug. 24 when they head to Cedartown for their first Region 7-AAAA contest of the season.