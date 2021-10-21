For the first time since they advanced to the Elite Eight in 2016, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers are through to the second round of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs.
The Black-and-White, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, traveled to the Lion's Den at Luella High School on Wednesday and tamed the No. 2 seed from Region 5 in straight sets, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-19.
CeCe Davenport led the way with eight kills in the match. Koda O'Dell finished with seven kills. Natalee McClain added six kills to go with three aces, and Meagan Cordova had two kills and picked up one ace.
Defensively, McClain, O'Dell, Madison Lennon, Brylee Benson and Bailey Fowler were standouts. Fowler and Lennon led the team in serves received, while Fowler also chipped in with a pair of aces.
Ridgeland (21-15) will load up the buses for an even longer ride on Saturday as they will trek to Savannah for a match against fifth-ranked Islands (32-5). It will be the first-ever meeting between the Panthers and the Sharks in any sport.
The winner will draw either Perry or fourth-ranked and defending state champion Marist in the Elite Eight.