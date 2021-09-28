The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Tunnel Hill on Tuesday night to face top-ranked Northwest Whitfield, along with Southeast Whitfield, in a Region 7-AAAA tri-match.
Ridgeland would fall to the Lady Bruins, 25-12, 25-21, but rallied for a three-set victory over the Lady Raiders. Southeast won the opening set, 25-23, but Ridgeland would pick up a 25-17 victory in the second set before a narrow 15-13 win in the tiebreaker.
Natalee McClain had 13 kills, three digs and an ace on the night. Meagan Cordova finished with 11 kills and one ace. Koda O'Dell had nine kills and four aces, and CeCe Davenport had six kills.
Bailey Fowler had seven digs, three aces and one kill, and Ashley Ladd collected four kills and two aces. Also getting on the stat sheet for the Lady Panthers was Brylee Benson (three digs), Emily Ensley (one dig, one ace), Madison Lennon (three aces), and Ivey Stargel (one dig).
Ridgeland (13-9, 4-4) will head up Battlefield Parkway on Thursday night, joining Chattooga for a non-region tri-match at LFO.