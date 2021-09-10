The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Dalton on Thursday and took the first set against Christian Heritage, 25-14. However, the Lady Lions would answer with a 25-17 victory in the second set before edging out the Black-and-White in the third, 15-13, to clinch the match.
Meagan Cordova and Natalee McLain each had five kills for Ridgeland. Bailey Fowler led the Lady Panthers with five aces and was also the team leader in digs. Koda O'Dell and Asia Silmon had three kills each. Ashley Ladd finished with two kills and CeCe Davenport picked up one. The Lady Panthers had just three service errors for the entire match.
Ridgeland (7-2) will step out of region play this weekend as they will head to Gatlinburg for the Rocky Top Classic.