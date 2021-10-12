Ridgeland and Pepperell met up at LaFayette on Tuesday night for a regular season-ending tri-match in advance of the region tournaments.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Ramblers both handled the Lady Dragons. Ridgeland won 25-22 and 25-9, while LaFayette beat Pepperell, 25-8 and 25-14. The home team would finish the night by winning the Walker County showdown, 25-14 and 25-17.
Markella Johnson ended the night with 13 kills, two aces, a block and a dig for LaFayette. Daisy Felipe had 13 digs, five assists, six aces and two kills. Colby Charland collected 11 assists, six kills, two digs and a block, while Michaela Baker finished with eight kills, three blocks, two digs and two aces.
Alex Wysong had 10 aces to go with seven digs, three kills and one block. Kamryn Johnston added nine digs and three aces. Erin Lemons picked up 18 assists, three digs and two aces. Jaden Tucker had five kills and a block. Shelly Warren added two kills and Caitlyn Lambitz had one, while Bella Brown rounded out the stats with one dig.
For Ridgeland, Natalee McClain had 13 kills, four aces and a dig. Koda O'Dell had 10 kills, two aces and a dig. Abigail Knight picked up six kills. Meagan Cordova added four kills and a dig, while Bailey Fowler had 11 digs and a pair of kills.
Also contributing for the Lady Panthers was Ivey Stargel (two kills, two aces), Ashley Ladd (two kills, one ace), Brylee Benson (seven digs), Madison Lennon (four digs), CeCe Davenport (one kill) and Emily Ensley (one dig).
Top-seeded LaFayette (36-6) will play at home in the Region 6-AAA tournament on Thursday night against the winner of the night's first match between No. 8 LFO and No. 9 Rockmart. The Lady Ramblers will host the remainder of the region tournament on Saturday.
Ridgeland (17-13) will be the No. 3 seed for the Region 7-AAAA tournament and will take on No. 6 Southeast Whitfield in a first-round match Thursday at Heritage with the winner set to face the No. 2-seeded Lady Generals later that evening. No. 1 Northwest Whitfield will host the rest of the tournament on Saturday.
The top four finishers in each tournament advance to their respective state tournaments.