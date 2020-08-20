The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got a stern test from the visiting Chattooga Lady Indians on Thursday, but prevailed in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-11.
Natalee McClain had 11 kills, 12 digs and one ace in the victory. Justice Devlin finished with seven kills, seven blocks, two aces and two digs. Asia Silmon finished with six kills, 14 assists, four aces, four digs and three blocks and Bailey Fowler had 13 assists to go with four kills, four digs and one ace.
Brylee Durham had 10 digs on the evening. She also added three aces, three assists and one kill. Koda O'Dell recorded four kills and Bryanna Galindo added four digs. Cecilia Davenport picked up three kills and a block, while Brylee Benson added two kills, one block and one ace.
Ridgeland (6-1) will head to Cedartown this coming Tuesday to face the Lady Bulldogs in its initial Area 7-AAAA match of the season.