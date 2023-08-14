Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up their second match victory of the season Monday night in Trenton, but the Black-and-White had to settle for a split of the scheduled tri-match.

Ridgeland fell to host Dade County, 25-15, 25-22, but scored a 25-16, 25-16 victory over the Lady Warriors of Marion County, Tenn.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

