The Ridgeland Lady Panthers, ranked sixth in the most recent Class 4A state polls, pushed third-ranked Northwest Whitfield to three sets Monday night at Pickens High School. However, the Lady Bruins would hold off the challenge for a 22-25, 25-13, 15-13 victory.
Ridgeland would salvage a split later in the night as they downed the Dragonettes, 27-25, 25-16.
Natalee McClain had a big night for the Lady Panthers. She hammered home 21 kills, including 15 against Northwest Whitfield, to go with 13 digs and an ace. Justice Devlin was also a big contributor with 14 kills, seven blocks, two aces and two digs. Asia Silmon had a solid all-around game with 28 assists, seven kills, nine digs, three aces and two blocks, while Bailey Fowler had 23 aces, five kills and six digs.
Brylee Durham finished with 14 digs and three aces. Koda O'Dell collected six kills to go with 10 digs and three aces, and Cecelia Davenport had one kill, one block and a pair of digs.
Ridgeland (17-6, 5-4) will play again at home today at 5 p.m. as they will face Cedartown in the final regular season Area 7-AAAA match of the season before taking on Christian Heritage later in the night.