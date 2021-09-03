The Ridgeland Lady Panthers moved to 7-1 overall with road wins over Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield on Thursday.
Ridgeland scored a 25-23, 25-19 victory over the host Lady Colts behind four kills from Meagan Cordova and two aces and seven digs by Bailey Fowler.
The Lady Panthers ended their night with a 25-22, 25-10 win over Southeast behind four aces from Madison Lennon, three from Koda O'Dell and two by Fowler. Natalee McClain had six kills, followed by CeCe Davenport with four and Cordova with three. Fowler had a team-high 12 digs, while O'Dell and Lennon added six each.
Ridgeland is slated to play at Christian Heritage on Thursday of next week in a final tune-up before the Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg on Sept. 11.