The Ridgeland Lady Panthers moved to 12-2 overall on the season after pair of thrilling three-set victories at LFO on Thursday.
The Black-and-White opened with a 25-8, 28-30, 15-7 victory over Coahulla Creek before getting past the host Lady Warriors, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8.
In the night's other match, LFO picked up an Area 6-AAA victory with a 25-12, 25-23 win over the Lady Colts.
Natalee McClain had 15 kills, 15 aces and six digs on the night for Ridgeland. Justice Devlin had nine kills, four blocks, two kills and two aces. Asia Silmon collected eight kills, two blocks, two digs and 26 assists, while Bailey Fowler finished with seven kills, four aces, one block and 16 assists.
Brylee Durham had 16 digs, three aces and three assists. Cecelia Davenport had five kills and three blocks. Koda O'Dell finished with three aces, two kills and a dig. Bryanna Galindo had four digs and one ace, while Brylee Benson added one block.
Morgan Noblitt finished with 13 service points, 15 serve receptions, 10 assists, two digs and one ace for LFO (8-9, 4-2). June Lindroth dished out 15 assists. Xitlalli Gomez had six service points to go with 15 serve receptions and 23 digs and Bailey Sullivan had 20 service points, 13 serve receptions, 12 digs and five aces.
Other contributors included Madison Gilliland with nine kills, five service points, three serve receptions, three digs and an ace, Madison Stookey with six kills and one assist, Sydney O'Neal with eight kills and seven blocks and Taliyah Holland with five service points, four kills and an ace.
LFO will play an area match at Adairsville this coming Thursday, while Ridgeland will take the floor again at the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tenn. next weekend.