Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers defended their home court on Thursday with a sweep of Adairsville and Ringgold as they begin Region 6-AAA play.

Ridgeland scored a 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Lady Tigers of Bartow County before a 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Lady Tigers of Catoosa County.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

