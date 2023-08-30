Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Lady Panthers fell to 4-13 on the season with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 loss at Christian Heritage on Tuesday night.

Emily Ensley collected 14 assists, four digs and two aces for the Black-and-White. CeCe Davenport finished with 10 kills and five digs, while JaMiah Lewis picked up five kills and three aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

