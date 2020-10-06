The Ridgeland Lady Panthers finished the 7-AAAA slate with a 6-4 mark after a 25-16, 25-17 home victory over Cedartown on Tuesday. Ridgeland would complete the sweep with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Christian Heritage.
Asia Silmon had 10 kills, 18 assists and seven digs on the night. Justice Devlin finished with nine kills, four digs, three blocks and one ace. Natalee McClain picked up eight kills, seven digs and one ace, and Bailey Fowler had 14 assists to go with nine digs, six kills and a pair of aces.
Koda O'Dell had five kills, seven digs and two aces. Cecelia Davenport had six kills and a block. Brylee Durham finished with 19 digs, six assists in two aces. Brylee Benson had four digs and Brianna Galindo added one dig.
Ridgeland (17-6) will join LaFayette for a tri-match at Ringgold on Thursday.