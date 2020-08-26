The Ridgeland Lady Panthers, ranked No. 7 in the latest AJC Class AAAA poll, improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in Area 7-AAAA with a 25-15, 25-19 victory Tuesday night at Cedartown.
Natalee McClain had five kills, five digs and two aces for the Black-and-White. Bailey Fowler finished with four kills, six assists and an ace. Justice Devlin had three kills and an ace, while Asia Silmon had 10 assists to go with three kills and three aces.
Brylee Durham had five digs and two assists on the evening. Koda O'Dell had two kills, two digs and three aces, while Brylee Benson and Cecelia Davenport had one kill apiece.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Thursday to host a tri-match that will also include Lookout Valley and Oakwood Christian. The first match begins at 5 p.m.