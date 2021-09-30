The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday night, but had to settle for a split as they defeated Chattooga (25-18, 25-21), but fell to host LFO (25-18, 25-21).
Natalee McClain had 15 kills on the evening, 11 in the win against Chattooga, and added two aces. Koda O'Dell had nine of her 10 kills against the Lady Indians and added one ace, while CeCe Davenport finished the night with five kills.
Ashley Ladd had two kills and an ace. Abigail Knight also picked up a kill. Bailey Fowler had five digs and one ace, while Meagan Cordova and Brylee Benson had one ace apiece.
Ridgeland (14-10) will travel to Sonoraville on Saturday for a quad-match that will also feature Kell and Central-Carroll.