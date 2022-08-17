Ridgeland Panthers

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles faced off against their first two GHSA opponents of the year on Tuesday as they played host to Adairsville and Ridgeland in a tri-match.

The Navy-and-Gold would pick up the victory over Adairsville, 25-22 and 25-21, in the opening match of the night. However, their Walker County neighbors refused to surrender their first loss of the season as they defeated Oakwood, 25-17 and 25-10 in the nightcap.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

