The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles faced off against their first two GHSA opponents of the year on Tuesday as they played host to Adairsville and Ridgeland in a tri-match.
The Navy-and-Gold would pick up the victory over Adairsville, 25-22 and 25-21, in the opening match of the night. However, their Walker County neighbors refused to surrender their first loss of the season as they defeated Oakwood, 25-17 and 25-10 in the nightcap.
The second match of the evening saw Adairsville take the opening set against Ridgeland, 25-19. However, the Lady Panthers answered with a 25-15 win before a 15-12 victory in the third-set tiebreaker. The match between the 6-AAA opponents did not count in the region standings.
Natalee McClain had 11 kills, nine aces and three digs for Ridgeland, while Koda O'Dell had 11 kills, seven aces and four digs. CeCe Davenport finished with eight kills and five blocks. Madison Lennon had eight digs to go with three aces and two assists, while Alyssa Wooten finished with two kills and one ace.
Also getting on the stat sheet for Ridgeland was Ashley Ladd (two kills, one ace), Emily Ensley (three digs, 24 assists), Allie Young (two digs) and Ivey Stargel (one ace).
For the Lady Eagles, Mana Gilchrist collected 10 kills, three aces and five solo blocks. Caroline Tindell had six aces, three kills and a solo block. Janel Buckles hammered home eight kills on the night to go with one solo block and Callie Vona served up 22 assists.
Trinity Hall had four aces, one kill and 10 digs, Cheyenne Simpson added four kills, and Presley Butcher had seven digs to go with one kill.
Ridgeland (5-0) will put its unbeaten streak on the line against Dalton on Aug. 23 in Rossville, while Oakwood (2-1) will jump right back into action on Thursday when they host Grace Baptist of Chattanooga.
