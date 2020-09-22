The Heritage Lady Generals are three wins away from a perfect 10-0 run through Area 7-AAAA in the regular season.
The Navy-and-Red traveled to Polk County on Tuesday and swept a pair of area matches, defeating host Cedartown, 25-22 and 25-11, and Southeast Whitfield, 25-10 and 25-12.
It was a history-making night for Avery Phillips and Lauren Francis, who both recorded their 1,000th career assists against the Lady Bulldogs.
Heritage (21-5, 7-0) will step out of area to play a very good Silverdale Baptist Academy team in Chattanooga on Monday before hosting Cedartown and Pickens in area matches on Tuesday.