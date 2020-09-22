Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals are three wins away from a perfect 10-0 run through Area 7-AAAA in the regular season.

The Navy-and-Red traveled to Polk County on Tuesday and swept a pair of area matches, defeating host Cedartown, 25-22 and 25-11, and Southeast Whitfield, 25-10 and 25-12.

It was a history-making night for Avery Phillips and Lauren Francis, who both recorded their 1,000th career assists against the Lady Bulldogs.

Heritage (21-5, 7-0) will step out of area to play a very good Silverdale Baptist Academy team in Chattanooga on Monday before hosting Cedartown and Pickens in area matches on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you