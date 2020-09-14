The Oakwood Christian Academy SCAA team picked up two victories on the road in Cleveland, Tenn. this past Thursday, but needed three sets to win both conference matches.
The Lady Eagles defeated Cleveland Christian, 25-9, 24-26 and 25-14, before taking down host Candies Creek, 25-14, 22-25 and 25-14.
One night later, OCA outlasted Rhea County Academy in a five-set match back in Chickamauga.
RCA won the first set, 25-22, and took the third set, 26-24, while OCA claimed the second and fourth sets, 25-18 and 26-24, respectively. The home team would come through in the fifth-set tiebreaker, however, 15-7, to add a check in the win column.
