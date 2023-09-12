Oakwood Christian Eagles

Oakwood Christian improved to 13-7 on the year after a road win over Berean Academy Monday night in Chattanooga.

The Lady Eagles took the opening set, 25-10, but Berean answered with a 27-25 victory to tie up the match. However, OCA took control after that, winning the final two sets by identical 25-11 scores.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

