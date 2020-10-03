It's been a busy last couple of weeks for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles, who finished up the regular season with five more wins as they get set to host the GAPPS Division I Region 1 Tournament on Oct. 10.
First was a 25-15, 25-19, 25-8, straight sets win over Unity Christian in their final region match of the season.
Lily Green had 14 kills, six aces, six digs, two assists and a block in the victory. Avery Green had nine digs, six kills and three aces to go with 21 assists. Mana Gilchrist finished with six kills, four aces, two digs and one assist, while Olivia Guest added four digs, two assists and a kill.
McKenley Baggett added four kills, three aces, six digs and one assist, while two digs and one ace from Anslee Tucker and one ace and one dig from Elliana Hammond rounded out the stats.
OCA followed up with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 win over Georgia Cumberland in Calhoun. Lily Green hammered home 11 kills and served up six aces, along with adding four digs and a pair of assists. Avery Green racked up 17 assists, nine digs, three kills and an ace. Gilchrist had six kills, two digs and one ace, while Baggett finished with five kills and six digs.
Tucker recorded three digs and two assists. Guest had three digs and one ace, and Hammond added an assist and a dig.
The Lady Eagles needed just two sets to beat Chattooga, 25-17, 25-18, as Gilchrist threw down a team-high 10 kills to go with three aces, three digs and two assists. Lily Green had eight kills, three aces, three assists and two digs and Baggett picked up seven kills, two digs and one ace.
Avery Green recorded 23 assists, four kills, four digs and one ace and Tucker had seven digs and two aces. Two aces, two digs and a kill by Guest and a dig and an ace from Hammond filled out the stat sheet.
OCA also defeated Gordon Central, 25-21, 25-8, before a recent 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 win over Berean on Friday afternoon in Chattanooga. Individual statistics for those two matches were not available as of press time.
Oakwood is now 17-7 on the season.