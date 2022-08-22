Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles rallied from two sets down and picked up another region victory at Cornerstone Prep on Friday night.

OCA lost the first two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-19. However, the comeback began with a 25-17 victory in the third set, which was followed by a 25-18 victory in the fourth. Extra volleyball was needed in the fifth-set tiebreaker before the Lady Eagles emerged victorious, 17-15.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

