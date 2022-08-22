The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles rallied from two sets down and picked up another region victory at Cornerstone Prep on Friday night.
OCA lost the first two sets by scores of 25-14 and 25-19. However, the comeback began with a 25-17 victory in the third set, which was followed by a 25-18 victory in the fourth. Extra volleyball was needed in the fifth-set tiebreaker before the Lady Eagles emerged victorious, 17-15.
Mana Gilchrist threw down 28 kills on the night and blocked six shots. She also added five digs and a pair of aces. Janel Buckels recorded eight kills and served up one ace. Cheyenne Simpson had five kills and a dig, while Caroline Tindell finished the night with four kills, four digs and three aces.
Callie Vona dished out 51 assists on the evening to go with an ace and a kill. Trinity Hall had 16 digs and a pair of kills, and Presley Butcher ended her night with 21 digs, two kills and three aces.
Oakwood (3-2, 2-0) was scheduled for a home region match Monday night against Johnson's Ferry Christian Academy and they will head across town on Tuesday for tri-match at Gordon Lee that will also feature Chattanooga Christian School.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.