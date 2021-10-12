The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles played their final home match of the season on Tuesday and swept Alleluia Community School of Augusta, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-17, in the quarterfinals of the GAPPS Division I-A state volleyball tournament.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
OCA (26-12) will head to Rock Springs Christian School in Milner this Saturday for the Final Four. The Lady Eagles will first take on The Habersham School of Savannah in a 4 p.m. semifinal match.
Should they win, they would face Veritas Academy of Savannah or Trinity Prep School of Loganville for the state title later that evening.
Oakwood advanced to the state final last season, but fell to Habersham, three sets to one.