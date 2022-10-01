Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles survived a epic five-set battle at The King's Academy on Friday to secure the No. 2 seed for the region tournament.

The Navy-and-Gold won the first set, 25-19, but dropped the second, 25-20. They rallied for a 27-25 win in the third and lost the fourth, 25-23, before a 17-15 victory in the tiebreaking fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In