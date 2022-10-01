The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles survived a epic five-set battle at The King's Academy on Friday to secure the No. 2 seed for the region tournament.
The Navy-and-Gold won the first set, 25-19, but dropped the second, 25-20. They rallied for a 27-25 win in the third and lost the fourth, 25-23, before a 17-15 victory in the tiebreaking fifth.
Mana Gilchrist had 15 kills, 10 digs, six aces and 20 total blocks (13 solo) in the win. Caroline Tindell recorded 12 kills, 20 digs, three aces and a solo block. Janel Buckels had a big night with eight kills, seven digs, six total blocks (three solo) and an ace, while Callie Vona dished out 37 assists to go with five digs, a kill and an ace.
Trinity Hall had 20 digs, three kills and two aces. Presley Butcher collected 13 digs an a kill. Cheyenne Simpson added seven assists and a dig, while Sarah Deakins put up 26 digs to go with three kills and an ace.
OCA will be the No. 2 seed for the Region 1 tournament at Cornerstone Prep Academy in Acworth. Their first game will be a rematch with The King's Academy on Thursday of this upcoming week, while they will play again on Saturday, either for the region title or for the No. 3 seed.
A win on Thursday will guarantee them a home match in the first round of the GAPPS Division I-AA state tournament.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.