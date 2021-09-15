Fresh off a runner-up finish in the gold bracket of the Volley at the Creek Tournament at Coahulla Creek this past Saturday, the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles traveled to Floyd County on Monday and split two matches.
They defeated Cass, 25-13, 26-24, but fell to host Armuchee in three sets. OCA won the opener, 25-23, but lost the next two sets, 25-19 and 22-20 in a tiebreaker.
They would earn another split on Tuesday at Gordon Central. They took the first set against Dade County, 25-17, but dropped the next two, 28-26 and 15-12. However, they would score a 25-17, 25-17 win over the host Lady Warriors to improve to 12-7 overall on the year.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
OCA is slated to host Unity Christian on Thursday before Hearts Academy comes to Chickamauga for a Friday night contest.