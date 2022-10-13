Oakwood Christian Eagles

The 2022 volleyball season came to an end for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles on Thursday with a loss to Creekside Christian Academy in a GAPPS Division I-AA state quarterfinal match in McDonough.

OCA was the No. 2 seed from Region 1, while CCA was the No. 1 seed from Region 3.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

