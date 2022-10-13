VOLLEYBALL: Oakwood's season ends in state quarterfinals By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Oct 13, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 volleyball season came to an end for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles on Thursday with a loss to Creekside Christian Academy in a GAPPS Division I-AA state quarterfinal match in McDonough.OCA was the No. 2 seed from Region 1, while CCA was the No. 1 seed from Region 3.Match scores and individual stats were not available as of press time.The Lady Eagles ended the season with a 19-19 overall mark. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now LaFayette man charged with sodomy, child molestation Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Supply chain problems hit Catoosa, Walker counties Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Fire poster winner named 1 hr ago Let it go: What pressure? Lexi Byas leads the way as Lincoln-Way East's libero, and the solution is simple. 'When you have fun, it all flows.' 1 hr ago AAUW to hold upcoming forums 1 hr ago Orland Park mayor says village ready to defend itself in lawsuits over SAFE-T Act 1 hr ago Rick Armstrong: Chevelle Clements-led Larkin accentuates playoff positives under second-year coach Grant Dietz. 'We believe in him.' 1 hr ago