The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles GAPPS squad returned from a brief hiatus with two wins in three matches this past week.
The Navy-and-Gold opened with a thrilling five-set win over Berean Tuesday in Chickamauga, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25 and 15-12.
Mana Gilchrist hammered home 17 kills to go with eight digs, five blocks and two aces. McKenley Baggett finished with seven kills, five aces and 22 digs, while Avery Green racked up 21 assists, 15 digs, four aces, four blocks and two kills.
Caroline Tindell recorded eight digs, five blocks and two kills. Anslee Tucker had 26 digs and a kill, while Aby Whitlock chipped in with three aces, four digs, a kill and an assist.
On Thursday, OCA began a home tri-match with a 25-15, 25-14 victory over Unity Christian in a region contest.
Gilchrist collected nine kills to go with three digs, an ace, an assist and a block. Baggett finished the match with a dozen digs, seven aces, four kills and one assist, while Green added 16 assists, nine digs, a kill, an ace and a block.
Tucker and Whitlock had seven digs each with Whitlock picking up one kill. Tindell finished with four kills, three digs and one ace.
However, the Lady Eagles were forced to close out the evening with a loss to Murray County as the Lady Indians claimed a 25-15, 24-26, 15-7 win. Gilchrist paced the offense with 11 kills and added seven digs, two blocks and one assist. Baggett had six kills, seven digs and three aces, while Green had 17 assists, 10 digs, two kills and a block.
The rest of the stats included nine digs and two aces from Tucker, three digs and a kill by Tindell and four digs from Whitlock.
The Lady Eagles are slated to play in the Coahulla Creek tournament on Saturday.
Oakwood (6-3) will head to Armuchee on Monday for a tri-match that will also include Cass. One day later, they will play at Gordon Central before a trip to Rome to face Unity in a Thursday rematch. The week will conclude on Friday with a home match against Hearts Academy.