The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles beefed up their schedule this fall in preparation for run at a possible state championship.
And after more than holding their own against some of the top GHSA teams the northwest Georgia area had to offer, including their share of victories, the Lady Eagles are about to find out if their strategy will pay off.
Oakwood is headed to the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament next week as Region 1 champions for the second consecutive year. The Lady Eagles took care of the Terriers of Woodstock's Lyndon Academy in Saturday's championship match in Chickamauga.
Oakwood took control in the latter stages of the opening set as a final 9-1 run would give the Lady Eagles a 25-12 victory.
The second set was knotted up at 4-4 when OCA ran off 10 consecutive points on its way to another 25-12 victory, putting them one set away from the region title.The Terriers would hang tough in the third as they trailed 15-13. However, Oakwood would prove to be too much down the stretch as they closed it out with a 10-2 run for a 25-15 victory.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Oakwood was scheduled to face the No. 2 seed from Region 2 at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That opponent was unknown as of press time. A win would earn them a match between the winner of the match between Region 4 champion Trinity Prep School and Region 3 runner-up Trinity Christian in the quarterfinals. Those matches will be played at Trinity Prep School in Loganville.
The state semifinals and the state finals are set for this Saturday, Oct. 17, at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon.
"We are so much more prepared this year than in the past because of the competition we have played," said head coach Celina Green, whose team has defeated the likes of Chattooga, Pepperell, Lookout Valley, Murray County, Ringgold and Gordon Central this season. "We've gone into gyms we've never been in and played teams we've never played before, so that's prepared us. Plus, we've played really good competition.
"I think we're the most prepared that we've ever been and I'm super excited. We're just going to have to serve well, play clean and not make the little mistakes."