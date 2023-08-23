Oakwood Christian Eagles

It was another successful night for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles on Tuesday as they swept a pair of matches at LFO.

OCA outlasted the host Lady Warriors in a three-set thriller, 25-23, 24-26 and 16-14, before a somewhat easier 25-10, 25-19 victory over North Murray.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In