The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles picked up two more GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 victories late last week, defeating Unity Christian School, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22, in Rome on Thursday before a 25-8, 25-9, 25-11 home win over Hearts Academy on Friday.
Individual statistics for the match against Unity were not available as of press time.
Mana Gilchrist had 15 kills, nine aces and a dig against Hearts. McKenley Baggett added 10 kills, three aces, an assist and a dig, followed by Avery Green with 29 assists, seven aces, five kills and two digs. Anslee Tucker collected six aces, two assists, two digs and one kill. Caroline Tindell picked up four kills and three aces, while Aby Whitlock served up a pair of aces.
Back at home on Monday, OCA got an impressive win over Class 5A Calhoun, 25-15, 23-25, 15-10, but fell to Silverdale Baptist of Chattanooga, 25-23, 25-18, to end the night.
Gilchrist recorded 16 kills on the evening and added nine digs, three blocks, six assists and four digs. Baggett had 17 kills, 12 digs, five aces and one assist, and Green dished out 34 assists to go with eight kills, 17 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Also contributing was Tucker (20 digs, four aces, two kills, three assists), Whitlock (12 digs, two aces, two kills, two assists) and Tindell (two aces, two kills, two digs).
Oakwood (15-8 overall, 5-0 region) will join Dalton for a tri-match at Heritage on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. They will host The Stonehaven School in a doubleheader on Friday (4 and 5 p.m.) before Praise Academy comes to Chickamauga at 11 a.m. on Saturday.