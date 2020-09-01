The Oakwood Christian SCAA team split a conference tri-match at home on Monday night, defeating Mountain View Christian in four sets, but falling in a tough five-setter to Shenandoah Baptist.
Against Mountain View, the Lady Eagles dropped the first set, 25-14, but rallied for three straight wins, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-19. Cadyn Cahill paced the offense with 17 kills and seven aces, while Caroline Tindell had seven kills and a solo block. Natalie Overton served up six aces, added 19 digs and had a pair of kills.
Aby Whitlock collected 13 digs to go with four aces and a kill. Callie Vona had three aces and a kill and Sarah Deakins two aces and three kills in the win.
Later in the evening, Shenandoah won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-14, only to see OCA bounce back for a 27-25 victory, followed by a 25-16 win. However, the visitors would win the fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-12, to claim the match.
Cahill had another big match with 19 kills and two aces. Tindell picked up six kills, two aces and a block. Overton recorded 17 digs to go with two aces and two kills, while Whitlock (4 aces), Vona (3 aces) and Deakins (1 ace, 1 kill) rounded out the stats for the Lady Eagles (6-5).
Both Oakwood squads will be in action tonight as they will travel south to LaFayette for varsity and junior varsity tri-matches against Murray County and the host Lady Ramblers.