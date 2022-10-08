Oakwood Christian Eagles

Oakwood Christian will host a first-round match in the I-AA state tournament next week, but a region title simply was not in the cards as they dropped a best-of-five match to top-seeded Johnson Ferry Christian Academy in the region finals in Acworth on Saturday.

The two teams split the first two sets. Johnson Ferry claimed a 26-24 win before Oakwood bounced back with a 25-21 victory. However, Johnson Ferry won the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-13, to win the title and defeat the Lady Eagles for the third time this season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

