Oakwood Christian will host a first-round match in the I-AA state tournament next week, but a region title simply was not in the cards as they dropped a best-of-five match to top-seeded Johnson Ferry Christian Academy in the region finals in Acworth on Saturday.
The two teams split the first two sets. Johnson Ferry claimed a 26-24 win before Oakwood bounced back with a 25-21 victory. However, Johnson Ferry won the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-13, to win the title and defeat the Lady Eagles for the third time this season.
Mana Gilchrist had 18 kills, nine solo blocks, four assisted blocks, seven digs and three aces for OCA. Caroline Tindell picked up four kills, four digs and two aces. Sarah Deakins had five kills and seven digs, while Trinity Hall added five kills and two aces to go with 17 digs.
Callie Vona dished out 29 assists to go with three digs. Janel Buckels had four digs, a pair of solo blocks, one assisted block and an ace. Presley Butcher finished with 12 digs and Bailey Chapman had one dig.
Oakwood (18-18) will take on St. John Bosco Academy in the first round of the state tournament. St. John Bosco is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. That match will be played Monday at 6 p.m. in Chickamauga.
Should the Lady Eagles win, they would travel to play Region 3 champion Creekside Christian Academy in the state quarterfinals on Thursday. The state semifinals and the championship match are scheduled for this coming Saturday in Hampton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.