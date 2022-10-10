The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles have their sights set on playing in the Final Four - and perhaps for a state title - this Saturday in McDonough.
Monday evening back in Chickamauga, they took the first step towards doing just that as they rolled to a straight sets victory over St John Bosco Academy in the first round of the GAPPS Division I-AA state tournament.
OCA entered the match as the No. 2 seed from Region 1, while SJBA was the No. 3 seed from Region 2.
The Navy-and-Gold never let the visiting Gray Wolves from Cumming get comfortable as they cruised to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 victory.
Sarah Deakins reeled off nine consecutive service points in the middle of the opening set and Mana Gilchrist had nine straight points to end the opener. Cheyenne Simpson clicked off six straight to finish the second set and the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the third before closing out the victory.
Gilchrist had 14 kills, seven digs, five solo blocks, three assisted blocks and three aces. Caroline Tindell finished with six aces, two digs and one kill. Trinity Hall had 14 digs and one ace, while Callie Vona finished with 11 assists, a pair of aces and one kill.
Presley Butcher had nine digs from the libero spot. Deakins recorded three aces and a dig. Janel Buckels had two kills, a solo block and an assisted block, and Cheyenne Simpson picked up two aces and two digs. The stat sheet was rounded out by a kill from Brianna Cain and a dig by Bailey Chapman.
Oakwood (19-18) will now head to McDonough on Thursday to take on Creekside Christian Academy (20-10) in a quarterfinal matchup.
The Lady Cougars finished second in the region to Konos Academy of Fayetteville during the regular season, but ended up winning the Region 3 tournament to grab the No. 1 seed.
The match is slated for Thursday afternoon.
Should the Lady Eagles win, they would return to Creekside Christian Academy on Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. state semifinal match. The state championship match is scheduled for 1:30 that afternoon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.