Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles have their sights set on playing in the Final Four - and perhaps for a state title - this Saturday in McDonough.

Monday evening back in Chickamauga, they took the first step towards doing just that as they rolled to a straight sets victory over St John Bosco Academy in the first round of the GAPPS Division I-AA state tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In