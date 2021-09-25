The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles traveled to Heritage this past Thursday and faced two very solid clubs, but came away with a pair of losses to Dalton and the host Lady Generals.
OCA fell to the Lady Catamounts, 25-19, 25-22, before a 25-22, 25-12 loss to Heritage.
Avery Green led the offense with nine kills and added 11 assists, six digs and an ace. McKenley Baggett had 15 digs to go with three aces and three kills and Mana Gilchrist recorded six blocks, six digs, three kills and two aces.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Aby Whitlock with seven digs and three assists, Caroline Tindell with four digs, three kills and one assist, and Anslee Tucker with eight digs, three assists and one kill.
Results of Oakwood's two matches against The Stonehaven School on Friday and against Praise Academy on Saturday were not available as of press time.
OCA (15-10, 5-0) will head down Highway 27 on Tuesday to take on Christian Heritage and LaFayette in a tri-match at LaFayette High School.