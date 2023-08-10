Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles faced off with Calhoun and Dade County in a Thursday night tri-match played in the cozy confines of the Vortex Volleyball Complex in Ringgold.

The Navy-and-Gold dropped a 25-21, 25-18 to the Class AAAAA Lady Jackets, but rebounded nicely with a 25-20, 25-23 victory over the Lady Wolverines.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In